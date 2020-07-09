Ajroudi dreams of Cristiano Ronaldo and Zidane in Marseille

In remarks to Le Figaro, Mohamed Ayachi Ajroudi says more about his plan to buy OM.

The French-Tunisian businessman begins to dream of a superstar like Cristiano Ronaldo at the Olympique de Marseille.

“Football, I love it. I love the noble side of sports. I love German discipline, especially Bayern Munich. I appreciate Barça’s grint. And a player I will never forget, c is Cristiano Ronaldo. I like respect and discipline. He embodies that, “first trusted” the businessman.

“If I dream about it in Marseille? Everything is possible in life. He is generous and gives a lot. It makes me want to vibrate.

Mohamed Ayachi Ajroudi also mentions the possible coach if the purchase of OM was carried out. The businessman strives very high:

“The one in the place is very good (Villas-Boas), but what would be better than taking the child to the country? Zinedine Zidane? (He smiles.) The future will tell us.”