Brazil death toll approaches 68,000, Bolsonaro touts hydroxychloroquine

While President Jair Bolsonaro, himself afflicted, promotes hydroxychloroquine every day, the Covid-19 epidemic continues to be devastated in Brazil, where nearly 68,000 people died after another day marked by more than 1,000 deaths.

Brazil has registered 44,571 new cases of coronavirus contamination and 1,223 new deaths over the past 24 hours, the Ministry of Health announced Wednesday, July 8, while Jair Bolsonaro tested positive for Covid-19 in the beginning of the week continues to talk about hydroxychloroquine.

In total, the Latin American giant, which has approximately 210 million inhabitants, deplores 67,964 deaths due to Covid-19 since the epidemic began for 1,713,160 infectious cases. It is the country in the world most affected by the pandemic after the United States.

For his part, Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro again promoted hydroxychloroquine in a Facebook post posted on Wednesday. “I regret to inform those who are against hydroxychloroquine that I am very good because of her and thankfully, I will live a long time,” he said.

The Brazilian head of state has established himself as a champion of the drug, which was also proclaimed by US President Donald Trump – who said he took it as a preventive measure in May.

A few hours after announcing his positive Covid-19 test on Tuesday, he then posted a video on Facebook showing him taking a hydroxychloroquine pill. “I take my third dose, I feel very good. I did not do very well on Sunday, I was hurt on Monday, but today I am doing better than Saturday,” he said with a smile.

