“broad consensus” for a reconstruction of the “identical” arrow

Although Emmanuel Macron will be the one to make the final decision, Culture Minister Roselyne Bachelot said on Thursday morning that there was a “broad consensus” in the opinion and [chez] decision makers “so that Notre-Dames spiers are rebuilt” identically “.

The new Minister of Culture, Roselyne Bachelot, on Thursday, July 9, estimated that a “broad consensus” existed to reconstruct the “identical” spire of the Cathedral Notre-Dame de Paris, while an advisory committee met on this topic.

It seems “as a broad consensus is emerging in public opinion and (among) decision makers – because it will ultimately be, I think, the president of the Republic who will decide – for identical reconstruction,” she told France Inter. And to add: “It’s always hard to say ‘exactly the same’, but in the spirit of the arrow.”

>> Read: One year after the fire, Notre-Dame Cathedral is slowly recovering in enclosed Paris

Roselyne Bachelot added that she would go, Thursday afternoon, “to greet the structure that processes this file, which will make its conclusions”.

The National Commission for Heritage and Architecture (CNPA), which brings together selected officials, experts and architects on site, will discuss on Thursday the methods of reconstruction of Notre-Dame, partially razed by a fire in April 2019 “Three files” to examine: the framework, the roof and the spire, said the Minister of Culture.

Demolition of scaffolding “by the end of September”

The question of an identical reconstruction of the spire, according to the detailed plans submitted by architect Viollet-le-Duc, or vice versa by including a modern architectural gesture, mentioned by the executive shortly after the giant fire, has been discussed for months.

Chief architect Philippe Villeneuve is clearly opposed to the other alternative, which would also take much longer.

Exposed due to containment, the delicate scaffolding surrounding Notre-Dame, deformed and welded by the heat of the fire, will be completed “at the end of September”, General Jean assured a week ago -Louis Georgelin, president of the public facility responsible for the preservation and restoration of the cathedral.

This dismantling presupposes the possibility of starting the actual recovery of Notre-Dame, which President Macron wants to see rebuilt within five years.

With AFP