Death of Amadou Gon Coulibaly: Ivory Coast in Concern?

It is a drama that hits the Ivory Coast. Less than four months away from the presidential election, the country has just lost its prime minister and nominated a candidate for the ruling party. Amadou Gon Coulibaly died after a heart attack after the Council of Ministers on Wednesday. As a result of his disappearance, almost all of his memories greet him, as the respect that the so-called “lion” inspired in the political class.

Grief filled with threats of a choice for which nothing is decided, on the contrary: Amadou Gon Coulibaly’s disappearance may well revive speculation in a country where, as we know, new history of political rivalries does not particularly inspire optimism … A death that could well dive into the Ivory Coast again? A program prepared by Mohamed MEZERAI, Mélissa KALAYDJIAN and Morgane MINAIR.