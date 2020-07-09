despite Covid-19, resuming the North American championship in the face of anti-racism

The North American Football Championship (MLS) resumed on Wednesday with Orlando’s back win against David Beckham’s Inter Miami (2-1), following an anti-racism ceremony and while the coronavirus could grow from new hit teams to withdraw from the competition.

After a suspension of nearly four months, the players of the North American Football League (Major League Soccer) again played the lawns, Wednesday, July 8. The first meeting took place between Orlando City and Inter Miami, owned by David Beckham (2-1), and was characterized by expressions of support for the Black Lives Matter movement.

Portuguese striker Nani, a former Manchester United player, defeated Orlando in a closed-door game at Disney World’s ESPN’s World Wide of Sports complex in Florida.

Just before kick-off, dozens of players from various MLS clubs stood on the pitch to silently protest racism and police violence. Players in black t-shirts and black gloves raised their fists to the night sky for eight minutes and 46 seconds, a reference to George Floyd’s death on May 25 in Minneapolis after that time, the neck under a police lap.

Shortly after the whistle began, the Miami and Orlando players squared off, a gesture of solidarity with the anti-racist Black Lives Matter movement that crossed the world in protest after Floyd’s death.

Fear of the virus

MLS, suspended after two days in mid-March, resumed Wednesday in a format similar to the World Cup, with group games and knockouts, in a “bubble” that would protect it from the pandemic.

But four new Nashville SC players have contracted Covid-19, according to the Athletic news site. If the information is confirmed, this would get the number of team players who tested positive for nine coronavirus. The first five cases were confirmed on Tuesday. On Monday, FC Dallas must withdraw from the competition following the confirmed infection of ten of its players and a management member.

“We don’t want anyone to be sick, have symptoms or have Covid-19,” said MLS Commissioner Don Garber at ESPN. “The idea was to detect infections upon arrival in Orlando. This is what happens to Dallas and Nashville. We work closely with our doctors and we will meet with them.”

“If we find that we have a case with Nashville that makes it impossible for them to continue in the tournament, we will make our decision and move on,” he added.

With AFP