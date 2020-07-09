Mercato – Melvin Bard (OL) agrees with Bavaria?

According to information from Sky Sports Deutschland, Bavaria has reached an agreement with Melvin Bard, which promises OL’s left side.

New disappointment in view of the supporters of Olympique Lyonnais? Distressed by Amine Gouiri (20) departure to Nice, they could soon see the promising left-hander Melvin Bard (19), very interesting during the friendly against Nice (1-0), who spun at Bayern Munich.

Seduced by the player’s performances in the Youth League, Bayern proposed a medium term project for the player, with a first season in reserve (German D3) followed by incorporation in the first team. And according to information from Sky Sports Deutschland, Bard said yes: an agreement was thus concluded between the two parties.

€ 3 million to close the deal?

The hardest part is now starting for Bavaria: convincing OL to give up a player trained at the club, but especially under contract until 2022. According to our German colleagues, the defending champions believe they can finish the deal with a check 3 euros. Ambitious?

President Jean-Michel Aulas from Lyon should be greedy. After releasing Gouiri, JMA realizes that another hope that has been given would not necessarily pass well among the supporters, especially since coach Rudi Garcia had had encouraging words for Bard after the friendly meeting in Nice … you in the next section!