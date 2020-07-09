Mercato – Rennes: Metehan Güclü arrives on loan to Valenciennes

Former PSG striker Metehan Güclü (21) will take out a loan without the opportunity to buy with Valenciennes.

According to our information, the French-Turkish striker from Stade Rennais Metehan Güclü will be lent out to Valenciennes (L2) next season.

Recruited by #Reindeers last summer, the former striker of #PSG Metehan Guclu will take out a loan without a call option from Valenciennes. #mercato @goal – Benjamin Quarez (@B_Quarez) July 9, 2020

It will be a loan without a call option for a player who has a contract with Rennes until 2023.

Arrived in Brittany in August 2019, the former PSG jump did not play with the first team last season due to an injury that separated him from the field for several months.