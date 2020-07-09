Montpellier interested in Agustin Rossi but …

Laurent Nicollin admitted that his club followed Argentine Agustin Rossi, but assured that the latter was not one of his priorities.

In recent days, the name of the substitute goalkeeper for Boca Juniors, a certain Agustin Rossi, has been quoted near Montpellier. The latter would be tracked by Héraultais to take the place of Geronimo Rulli, who returned to Real Sociedad. A track that Laurent Nicollin commented on for the L’Equipe website.

“Rossi interests us, as do others, but that is not a priority. We will see in early August, because there we can no longer recruit “, dropped the strong man from Montpellier. In fact, the French transfer window will be paused from Friday and for a month. And this, for the sake of fairness with the other championships.

Rossi’s agent, whom the Italians from Udinese also contacted, had relied on the press in his country that a bid of 6 million euros had been submitted by Montpellier for his client, but this is not really the case. .

Currently, it is the young Dimitry Belaud (age 22) who left to keep Pailladins caged for the resumption of the championship.