OFFICIAL – Berisha signs in Reims

Valon Berisha signs 4 years at Stade de Reims for about 5 million euros.

The 27-year-old Valon Berisha, on loan from Lazio Rome to Fortuna Düsseldorf this season, is joining Reims.

Kosovar’s international arrived on Thursday. The transfer is estimated at approximately EUR 5 million.