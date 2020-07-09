OM believes Rémois Alex Disasi

Olympique de Marseille would have joined the list of clubs interested in Alex Disasi services from Stade de Reims.

Olympique de Marseille is looking for a quality center behind the coming season. Although they already have Alvaro Gonzalez and Duje Caleta Car at their disposal, the Marseille club believes that a further contribution in this sector would be very important. And his preferred target is Alex Disasi, according to what La Provence reports.

However, operating Disasi should not be a pleasure for Marseille. Because the market value of this article is EUR 15 million, and that the Olympians cannot afford to spend so much on a single recruitment.

Rough competition in this matter

The same source indicates that OM is studying the possibility of recruiting Rémoi’s grandchildren on loan and including a call option for a final transfer next summer. But not sure this solution could please Champagne officials. Also note that other clubs are interested in Disasi. AS Monaco has even already made an offer, which is deemed inadequate by Reims. Arsenal also asked about this defender.

If this track fails, OM can turn to alternative alternatives. Jean-Clair Todibo from Barcelona and Leonardo Balerdi from Borussia Dortmund would be on the shelves of France’s vice-champion.