Petrov: Monaco to activate the transfer window

AS Monaco Vice President Oleg Petrov said the Principal’s club would work in the transfer window.

Oleg Petrov, ASM vice-chairman, said that the Principality’s club, as often, will be active in the markets this summer.

Last 8 in C1 behind closed doors

“There have been a lot of changes, but it was for the club’s best. While the goal of qualifying for the Champions League was not achieved, the changes were positive and necessary, especially within the club’s leadership. As for the players, we need to identify the small adjustments that are needed to make the team as competitive as possible, the Russian leader said at a press conference.

As a reminder, at the beginning of the week, the Monaco Club presented its new Sports Director in person from Paul Mitchell. The transfer window can therefore begin on the rock.