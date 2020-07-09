PSG – The entire calendar in Ligue 1 for the 2020-2021 season



The regional daily Le Parisien has managed to get the full PSG calendar in Ligue 1 for the 2020-2021 season.

Tick, tick, tick, tick … On Thursday, the Professional Football League will officially reveal the entire calendar for the 2020-2021 season in Ligue 1.

Of course, the case has been accelerated by several media in recent weeks. We know, for example, the date of the biggest shock of the season, but regional daily Le Parisien continues this Thursday by revealing the complete calendar of Thomas Tuchel’s men.

OM in September since the Rennes-Monaco sequence in November

PSG will therefore start the season well against Metz at the Parc des Princes on August 23, unless it qualifies for the Champions League final, and will complete it in Brest at the end of May.

The first shock will take place in September with the reception of OM, then comes November and the Rennes-Monaco sequence. A smooth start for the capital’s club. Below you can find out the rest!

PSG’s complete schedule in Ligue 1 for the 2020-2021 season:

As a reminder, the dates can obviously be changed depending on the PSG course in the Champions League and in the Cups.

August : PSG-Metz (1st day, August 23), Lens-PSG (2nd day, August 30)

September : PSG-OM (3rd day, September 13), Nice-PSG (4th day, September 20), Reims-PSG (5th day, September 27)

October : PSG-Angers (6th days, 4 October), Nimes-PSG (7th days, 18 October), PSG-Dijon (8th days, 25 October)

November : Nantes-PSG (Day 9, November 1), PSG-Rennes (Day 10, November 8), Monaco-PSG (Day 11, November 22), PSG-Bordeaux (Day 12, November 29)

December : Montpellier-PSG (13th day, December 6), PSG OL (14th day, December 13), PSG-Lorient (15th day, December 16), Lille-PSG (16th day, December 20) December), PSG-Strasbourg (17th day) day, December 23)

January : ASSE-PSG (18th day, January 6), PSG-Brest (19th day, January 10), Angers-PSG (20th day, January 20), PSG-Montpellier (21st day, 24th) January), Lorient-PSG (22nd day) day, January 31st)

February : PSG-Nimes (23 days, 3 February), OM-PSG (24 days, 7 February), PSG-Nice (25 days, 14 February), PSG-Monaco (26 days, 21 February), Dijon-PSG (27th day) day, February 28)

March : Bordeaux-PSG (28th day, 7 March), PSG-Nantes (29th day, 14 March), OL-PSG (30th day, 21 March)

April : PSG-Lille (day 31, April 4), Strasbourg-PSG (day 32, April 11), PSG-ASSE (day 33, April 18), Metz-PSG (day 34, April 25)

May : PSG-Lens (35th day, 2 May), Rennes-PSG (36th day, 9 May), PSG-Reims (37th day, 16 May), Brest-PSG (38th day, 23 May)