Real Madrid, James Rodriguez still forgotten by Zidane

James Rodriguez was kicked out of the Real Madrid team for the second day in a row.

The Colombian was not included in Zinedine Zidane’s list for Alave’s visit on Friday.

And this despite the fact that the merengue club has only appointed a team of 22 players, one less than the 23 possible in La Liga.

James did not travel to Bilbao this weekend for Real Madrid’s game against Athletic. Zidane will also be deprived of suspended Sergio Ramos and Dani Carvajal, as well as the injured couple Nacho and Marcelo for Friday’s game.

Luka Jovic is also missing as he continues to isolate himself after being in contact with a friend who recently tested positive for the coronavirus.

However, the young Javi Hernandez and Miguel Gutierrez win their place.

The whole team

Goalkeepers: Thibaut Courtois, Alphonse Areola and Diego Altube.

Defenders: Eder Militao, Raphael Varane, Ferland Mendy, Javi Hernandez and Miguel Gutierrez.

Midfielders: Toni Kroos, Luka Modric, Casemiro, Fede Valverde and Isco.

Forwards: Eden Hazard, Karim Benzema, Gareth Bale, Lucas Vazquez, Marco Asensio, Brahim Diaz, Mariano Diaz, Vinicius Junior and Rodrygo Goes.