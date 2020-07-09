Rivaldo prefers Neymar over Lautaro for Barça

Barcelona should focus on writing Neymar rather than Lautaro according to Rivaldo.

Martinez emerged as a target for Barça after a fantastic campaign in Italy with Inter, where he scored 17 goals in 37 appearances.

The Spanish champions missed the opportunity to sign the Argentine for € 111 million when his release clause expired on Tuesday and for Rivaldo they had better goals for Neymar.

The superstar of Paris Saint-Germain almost joined Barça last year, and although the two clubs did not reach an agreement on the final amount, negotiations can continue in 2020.

“Lautaro Martinez’s release clause has recently expired, so Inter can now demand more money to sell it, and apparently they want to extend his contract and keep him at the club. For that reason, I think Barcelona should focus on Neymar’s signature this summer,” analyzed Rivaldo for Betfair.

“Leonardo could now be interested in negotiating. I think that if Neymar joined Lionel Messi, it would help Barcelona again become this sensational team that won many titles several years ago.”

“Neymar would be the best possible signing for Barcelona, ​​as he will cheer on the team and provide an interesting alternative when deciding on the games and allow Messi to rest from time to time,” added the former Barça player.