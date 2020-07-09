The Bruyne agent denies rumors of a departure

Kevin De Bruyne, the Belgian midfielder from Manchester City, is not looking for a new challenge, according to his representative.

Manchester City supporters can be relieved. One of their star players, Kevin De Bruyne, who is also among the best players in the Premier League this 2019/2020 season, is not about to leave. His representative assured him.

Patrick De Koster confided in an interview with Sporza. He assured that his client “Not available on the market”. “At the moment he is not at all concerned. He still has a three-year contract with a world-class team. In a club and a city where Kevin is doing well and appreciated. There will be many people who are very interested in recovering it, but it’s not in the market, ” he said.

If rumors have circulated of a possible separation between De Bruyne and the Eastlands, it is because the person himself had half opened the door to a challenge under other skies. During the period without matches in the spring, he indicated: “I am waiting to see what will happen. I trust my club. When the final decision is announced (regarding the suspension of UEFA) I will review everything. Two years without European football would be a long time. If it is a year , maybe I’ll see it. “

Recently City Manager Pep Guardiola also talked about De Bruyne. But not to elicit the future of the Belgian international, but its role in the team. “He puts the collective above all else”, he said of the one he considers to be one of his best relays on the green rectangle.