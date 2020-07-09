The death of Amadou Gon Coulibaly mixes the presidential cards in Ivory Coast

Death of prime minister and presidential candidate Amadou Gon Coulibaly shakes up the election campaign, while voting is scheduled for October 31, 2020, especially since the ruling party has no plan B.

“The Ivory Coast is in mourning and Alidane Ouattara’s party is an orphan,” explains Thaïs Brouck, France’s 24th correspondent in Abidjan, the day after the death of the Ivorian Prime Minister and candidate for the ruling party in the presidential election, Amadou Gon Coulibaly.

Death on Wednesday, July 8 in Abidjan, aged 61, as a result of heart problems, which was the campaign for the victims on October 31, leaves a large void in the Ivorian political landscape. And a vacant place. After the shock of his death, a question is obvious to everyone: who will represent the party Alassane Ouattara in the presidential election?

No plan B

A few days after he announced in March last year that he would not seek a third term, Alassane Ouattara, speaking of the loss of a “son” and a “younger brother,” had appointed his “closest Deputy Retirement Partner” as his successor and candidate for the ruling party. But the death of this favorite mixes the cards.

The time is up: applications must be submitted by the end of July. “Now there seems to be no plan B in Houphouetist’s rally for democracy and peace [RHDP]continues Thais Brouck. Until then, no name has been produced. “

The candidate for AmadouGon Coulibaly, introduced by Alassane Ouattara, was not unanimous in his own camp. This choice had been made, some criticizing his authoritarianism or his lack of charisma. Others were already talking about his health problems. Several executives in the Alassane Ouattara coalition, including former ministers Marcel Amon Tanoh or AlbertMabriToikeusse, had proposed their candidacy. Sanctioned with the name of the internal discipline, they have been excluded from the spheres of power and it seems difficult today to remember them.

The return of Alassane Ouattara

In this context, some observers suggest that Alassane Ouattara may renounce her promise not to run for a third term. “It is quite possible that he will reverse his decision,” says Sylvain N’Guessan, political analyst at the Strategic Institute of Abidjan, about antenna from France 24, insofar as it has always left a window open. [son opposant] Laurent Gbagbo returned, he thought it was perfectly normal to come back as well. The return of Alassane Ouattara could cause opposition in the opposition. But as it stands now, I don’t think Ivorians are ready to walk the streets. “

Undoubtedly, those who pressured the president will run for a third term to restart their request. If so, “the opposition would do everything to prevent it by appealing to the Constitutional Court,” Judge Thaïs Brouck said.

Would the Constitution allow Alassane Ouattara to run for a third term? “This issue has aroused considerable debate between constitutionalists in the Ivory Coast,” replies Sylvain N’Guessan. themselves, on the contrary, others believe that with a new constitution, the counters will be restored and that Alassane Ouattara can run for a new mandate. The context is quite complicated. The institutions responsible for the constitution have to make decisions. “

Other possible candidates

Meanwhile, the names are already circulating. Especially that of Defense Minister Hamed Bakayoko, known as “Hambak”. From sources close to the presidency, Alassane Ouattara was sincerely opposed to it a few months ago. “Officially, HamedBakayoko has stated that he was not interested right now. But the context plays to his advantage and he may seem interested”, there is plenty of Sylvain N’Guessan

Other members of the presidential party could also join the ranks. “The level of RHDP , there are other bosses who haven’t been in the limelight lately, says the Ivorian political scientist. I am thinking of Vice President Daniel Kablan Duncan, Secretary-General of the Ivorian Presidency Patrick Achi or Minister MaratouKoné. Not all of these people had the chance to be presented, but in the present context, these names could do the RHDP trick to the extent that none of them outnumber the others. Anyway, the party has enough to find a candidate for the campaign honored and make a very good point against the declared candidate for PDCI[Parti démocratique de Côte d’Ivoire]. “

“Pachyderm’s shock”

The nominated candidate will find himself face to face with Henri Konan Bédié, 86, of the PDCI and the candidate of the second major opposition party, Front populaire ivoirien (FPI). Its founder, former President Laurent Gbagbo (in power from 2000 to 2010) has been on trial since his acquittal by the International Criminal Court, and his return to the Ivory Coast is uncertain. No young person appeared during his absence and some also discuss his candidacy. It would in a way be the re-election of the 2010 presidential election that had led to a violent post-cruise war of several months and caused 3,000 deaths.

If Alassane Ouattara, Laurent Gbagbo and Henri Konan Bédié were to fight a new battle, it is possible that we “once again witness a clash of pachyderms of the Ivorian political fauna, mockery Observer Paalga, Burkina Faso information daily. Not to mention dinosaurs, who must have had the wisdom to assert their retirement rights. “