“They’re going to kill me,” George Floyd told police before he died

Justice documents reveal new details about the death of George Floyd, the African-American victim of police arrest on May 25. According to a transcript taken from the individual cameras of the police involved, filed Tuesday, July 7, in a Minnesota court, the 46-year-old man repeated more than twenty times that he could not breathe and talked about his children and his mother and says that the police who kept him on the ground would “kill” him, just before he died.

George Floyd died after a white policeman pressed his knee to his neck for nearly nine minutes while handcuffs in his stomach. His death led to many protests in the United States and around the world against racism and police brutality.

“I’m dead”

At the time of his arrest, George Floyd asked the officers not to place him in the police vehicle because he said he was claustrophobic and in physical difficulties. When they tried to force him into it, he cried that he could not breathe and that he would “die in there.”

Then, according to the printout, he said, “Mom I love you. Tell my kids that I love them. I’m dead.” He mentioned his mother and his children several times afterwards and said more than twenty times, “I can’t breathe.”

Police told him to “relax”, that he “is fine” and that he “talks normally”. When he says they will kill him, Derek Chauvin, who is accused of murder for kneeling on George Floyd’s neck, is corrected by screaming: “So stop talking, stop screaming, it pretty much requires” talking oxygen. ” last words: “They will kill me. They will kill me. I can not breathe”.

This printout was filed by police officer Thomas Lane in an attempt to get the judge to make the charges against him for involvement in the murder. Identical charges have been made against the other two police officers, Alexander Kueng and Tou Thao, and the four police officers were dismissed the day after Floyd’s death. They all risk up to forty years in prison.

George Floyd was arrested that day for trying to use a $ 20 counterfeit bill.

With AFP