Zidane talks about the Luka Jovic case

Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane said he is still counting on Serbian striker Luka Jovic.

Due to a very complicated first season at Real Madrid, Luka Jovic is announced to leave right now. The Serbs have reportedly lost the trust of their leaders, especially because the rules of the breach are not followed.

But if we trust Zinedine Zidane’s words, this Thursday at a press conference, the former Frank striker would still have his place among Merengue. The French engineer hopes he can bounce back from the 2020/2021 season.

“He’s a very good player, a striker who gets points even if he hasn’t played that much, he said. We expect him today and next season as well. Little things happened to him, but he is a good player. “

When it comes to Jovic’s self-insulation after being in contact with a person wearing Covid-19, Zidane didn’t want to be too serious. “These are things that happen. The truth is that he is not happy, especially with his injury,” he concluded.