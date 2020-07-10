Aguero misses shock against Real Madrid

Operated last month, the Argentine striker will not be available to take part in the City-Real conflict in 8th C1.

Pep Guardiola confirms that Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero will recover from his knee injury in time to face Real Madrid in the Champions League.

Aguero suffered a knee injury in a victory over Burnley last month and was operated on by Guardiola’s favorite surgeon Dr. Ramon Cugat. A four to six-week recovery period has been ordered and appeared to place Aguero in the race for C1’s second leg against Real Madrid.

But according to remarks by the head of Sky Blues this Friday, the international albicean stone will be good outside. “I’ve said no many times,” Guardiola said at a press conference about Aguero’s return to Merengue.

2-1 winners en route to Bernabeu, Citizens are well on their way to qualifying. But their coaches remain cautious, especially considering the Spanish giant at the moment. “We are playing against Real Madrid”, he recalled. “If we think about the next step, the kings of this competition, Real Madrid, will step aside. No one knows Real Madrid better than I, its potential and its history, and we have to play this match. “

Guardiola concluded by indicating that he was not yet thinking about C1. His mind turns to the domestic meetings that were planned before the shock against the La Liga leader. “I saw a draw two or three hours after it was made.

I think most of the match against Brighton on Saturday and I continue to prepare for Arsenal [en demi-finale de la FA Cup]. After that we have two matches and a potential final [FA Cup] to prepare for Real Madrid. That’s all I have in mind. “