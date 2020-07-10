Barça, Setién discusses the Champions League draw



Quique Setién presented himself at a press conference last Friday to discuss the Liga meeting planned against Valladolid.

Quique Setien’s press conference on Friday was held shortly after the Champions League draw, where Barcelona have been told they will play Bayern Munich or Chelsea if they beat Napoli to qualify for the quarter-finals of the C1.

“I didn’t think much of a draw because we have to focus on the Napoli match when it happens,” said the Barça coach.

“We will be able to play at Camp Nou, which is good. It is good to know the rest of the draw, but we really need to stay focused on Saturday’s game right now. The game in Naples will be crucial.”

As a reminder, Barça is one point behind and another match against Real Madrid, leader of the League.