Britain raises quarantine measures in almost 70 countries

More quarantine measures for thousands of visitors to the UK. The British authorities announced on Friday, 10 July, the introduction of the fourteen-day mandatory isolation measures for people arriving from some seventy overseas countries and territories, including France and Italy.

The exception does not apply to travelers from countries such as Portugal, where the coronavirus epidemic continues to grow.

But many popular destinations are now on the list, which means that millions of Brits will be able to go on summer vacation without having to isolate themselves when they return.





In order to prevent the spread of coronavirus, airports have introduced health protection measures. Counters are equipped with transparent protective panels, the wearing of a mask is mandatory and a sink and hydro-alcoholic gel dispensers are available in large numbers.

The lifting of these quarantine measures is part of a desire to revive the aviation and travel sector, which has been stopped by the pandemic.

Stewart Wingate, managing director of Gatwick Airport, London’s second busiest airport, told Reuters he hoped quarantine travel would be extended to other destinations.

“What we would like to see at the end of the month, during the next revision, is also the opening of the Portuguese market,” he said. “We are focusing primarily on the European market as it will help us increase traffic volume during the summer and protect as many jobs as possible in Gatwick this year.”

