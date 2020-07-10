Coronavirus: Vinicius tested negative

Vinicius Junior has been tested negative for the corona virus. Real Madrid is calm.

Vinicius Junior has tested negative for coronavirus and will be available for Zinedine Zidane for Real Madrid’s match against Alaves scheduled for Friday.

During his pre-match press conference on Thursday, Zidane pointed out that there had been a problem during the recent Covid_19 pollution test conducted by Vinicius and that the 19-year-old player had to do it again Thursday morning, for a test in the end negative.

Merengues currently leads La Liga, those with a four-point lead over Barcelona, ​​second with three games to play.