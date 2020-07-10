Egyptian spy is allegedly exposed in Angela Merkel’s press service

German police said on Thursday (July 9) that an investigation was launched in December 2019 against an alleged Egyptian spy who worked for Chancellor Angela Merkel’s press service. supervised Egyptian journalists.

The man is suspected “to have worked for several years on behalf of an Egyptian intelligence service”, the German Interior Information said in a report, adding that the investigation opened in December 2019 “continues” today hui.

He did not provide any information about his identity or his stay in recent months, and only spoke of “actions” taken by the police against him.

According to the German newspaper Bild, the man is employed in the German civil service “of middle class”, hierarchically at a higher level than beginners but not part of the high civil administration.

He worked particularly in the service when visiting the German Federal Press Center, the Bundespresseamt, a service that was responsible in particular for communication about the chancellor’s activities. The alleged spy was occupied in this context, especially to welcome visitors. According to Bild, he could particularly have monitored Egyptian journalists in this way.

According to the German report on internal intelligence, both the Egyptian foreign spy service (GIS) and its internal intelligence service (NSS) are active in Germany.

Monitoring Egyptian opponents

In particular, their goal is to gather information on opponents of Egyptian power by President Abdel Fattah al-Sissi who lives in the country. And in particular, sympathizers of the Muslim Brotherhood who have been banned since 2013 in Egypt.

The Egyptian services are also interested in members of the Christian community in the Copts and are trying to recruit Egyptian citizens as spies. “They benefit from the journeys these people have made in Egyptian diplomatic missions in Germany or the journeys they make” in their country of origin, the report states.

Except for a short bracket following the popular January-February 2011 uprising that ousted President Hosni Mubarak, Egypt has been ruled by the military since 1952.

The army, which is portrayed as a people’s protector, is common in society and its role has increased in recent years.

The current president came to power in 2013 after removing Mohamed Morsi, the only democratically elected and civilian head of state in Egypt.

