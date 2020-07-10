End of health condition in France, which changes from July 11

Entered into force on March 24 and extended in May, ending the emergency situation in place to fight Covid-19 on Friday at midnight in France. What are the new rules from Saturday? France 24 takes stock.

There it is clear. After six weeks with an exceptional regime set up during the Covid-19 crisis, the state of health ended on Friday, July 10 at midnight, paving the way for new rules. with the greatest caution, the epidemic is under control in France. With the exception of Mayotte and Guyana where the emergency situation has been extended “through October 30 inclusive” due to the critical situation in these two overseas departments.

As of Saturday, here are the great exceptional measures that will end.





The end of the ban on parishes

• Meetings of up to 5,000 people are once again approved, which will give a smile back to sports enthusiasts who can go to stadiums and racetrack, if the size does not exceed 5,000 people, and until September. These examples of sports have never really been closed since athletes could go there within the framework of a supervised exercise. But from July 11, spectators are welcome again. The resumption of Ligue 1 football is also being studied. A new review of the health situation will soon be added to the agenda “to determine if relaxation is possible during the second part of August”.

• The situation is different for performance halls. Constructions that can accommodate more than 1,500 people must request permission from the prefecture.

• Discos may not open their dance floors until September.

• The restriction limiting public gatherings to 10 people (except for funeral ceremonies or in transport) is abolished. However, the Prime Minister reserves the right to restrict or prohibit meetings by decree.

• Events may no longer require prior approval from the prefecture.

• Matignon also indicates that river cruises are again possible. But maritime cruises are still subject to bans. Sea cruises can be approved through ministerial decrees between European partners and their capacity will remain limited.





Administrative changes

• The end of the emergency also marks the end of certain administrative provisions, such as the waiting period during an absence due to illness. In March, the executive had abolished this period, that is, the period during which the employee is not compensated by health insurance. From July 11, officials are again forced to take this waiting day and private employees will find this three-day period to benefit from the compensation – even though the employer generally takes responsibility for the whole under company agreements.

• The abolition of the state of health also means that all overtime taxes that are exempt or exempt from social security contributions exceeding EUR 5000 will end.

• At the end of the emergency, the winter break also ends. Landlords can return tenants again.

• Similarly, energy suppliers can resume cuts to access natural gas and electricity if invoices are not paid. However, EDF assured that it would interrupt power cuts and delays with late payments until September 1.

• The prices of masks and hydro-alcoholic gel are more limited. The price of the mask was set at 95 cents and the price of a 100 ml bottle of gel at € 2.64 during the emergency.

• Total containment will be impossible in a new state of health care. However, in the event of reactivation of the virus in some parts of the territory, travel bans may be decided and facilities that are open to the public may be forced to close.

Finally, Matignon specifies, “the prefects can be led to take measures to facilitate national measures if local conditions allow or, conversely, to strengthen them if the epidemic recurs or declusters. “They may also close, on a case-by-case basis, facilities that do not comply with the obstacle measures and access rules laid down by decree.

Penalties, identical to those prescribed in the health condition, are possible in the event that the measures are not followed (standard fines of 135 euros …).