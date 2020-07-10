Going back to meet your family in Maghreb, a puzzle

With the health crisis, hundreds of thousands of French people will not spend their summer holidays with their families in Morocco or Algeria. On the other hand, people living in Maghreb may come and visit their families in France.

There are usually hundreds of thousands in France who visit their families every summer in Maghreb. But the coronavirus apparently changed the game this year. Asked by France 24, Fatiha Ghandi and her three children are accustomed to spending every August with the rest of the family in Morocco. A plan that was necessarily shaken up this year.

“We’re a little sad. I think we won’t go for nothing is safe yet. The boundaries are still not being opened again,” she explains.

Prohibitive prices

If Algeria and Morocco still refuse to re-open their borders to Europeans, Tunisia has lifted all travel restrictions. But getting the expensive ticket is no small task. The wait is always longer and prices are rising.

However, if flights to Morocco and Algeria are still endangered, people living in Maghreb may come and visit their families in France.