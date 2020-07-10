Joshua Wong, the fight against democracy in Hong Kong

He is now more in danger than ever: Joshua Wong continues to protest from Hong Kong against the national security law introduced by Beijing on June 30. Portrait of this 23-year-old active-democracy activist, whose face is already well-known to Hong Kongers.

The entry into force of the National Security Act in Hong Kong is far from slowing it down. On July 9, Joshua Wong posted on Twitter a call to protest worldwide, titled “Friday for Freedom: Free Hong Kong!” (Freedom Friday: Free Hong Kong!). A risky message when you know that “Free Hong Kong” is now part of the passwords that are banned under the new liberty law. But since the beginning of his engagement he does not want to give Beijing anything.

The context

The future activist was only eight months old in 1997 when Hong Kong, which was under British sovereignty, was returned to China. It undertakes to respect the principle of a country, two systems: the territory will be able to maintain its economic and legislative system, as well as its way of life for 50 years. That is, until 2047, a date that will quickly become Joshua’s horizon.

2012: courses in “moral and national education”

Very quickly he fought for Beijing to respect its commitment to Hong Kong. As a 14-year-old, he founded the group of student activists Scholarism with school friends, including Agnes Chow, Ivan Lam and Nathan Law.

The group organized a year later demonstrations against the introduction of “moral and national education” courses planned for the beginning of the new school year in September 2012 by the new CEO Leung Chun-Ying, elected in March.

The latter manuals praise the Chinese Communist Party and ignore certain events in history, such as the bloody repression of the 1989 Tiananmen.

The movement is gaining momentum, and Joshua Wong begins media appearances, describing these courses as “brainwashing.” On September 8, he experienced his first victory: the government announced that these courses would not be introduced in Hong Kong schools.

2014: universal suffrage in Hong Kong

In 2014, Joshua Wong supported law professor Benny Tai in his fight for universal suffrage in Hong Kong. Since the retrocession to China, Beijing has selected the candidates for the post of President of the Territory.

On September 26, he organized a student demonstration outside the government building, which he escalated with other students before he was arrested and placed in detention, where he would stay for 46 hours.

This event launched the “Umbrella Revolt”, so-called because the protesters took umbrellas to protect themselves from tear gas launched by the police.

Joshua Wong holds many speeches and quickly becomes the figure of the rebellion. But this time the protesters failed: the situation between the police and the protesters deteriorated, so Benny Tai decided to surrender to the police.

The young activist, he does not want to give up immediately and starts a hunger strike. At the end of the fifth day, he was so weak that he had to move in a wheelchair, and he stopped at the orders of his doctor.

After this first setback, Joshua Wong and his comrades think about acting differently than on the street. In 2016, they announced the end of the scholarship and formed a political party, Demosisto. The latter advocated a referendum to determine the sovereignty of Hong Kong after 2047. In the election to the Legislative Council, he won a seat with Nathan Law, who at the age of 23 became the youngest elected.

2019: extradition law

The party is organizing the first demonstration in 2019 against the new government proposal to extradite people from Hong Kong, especially to Beijing.

Joshua Wong, in prison for his role in the 2014 uprising, was released on June 17, 2019. When he left, he directly requested the resignation of the head of government, Carrie Lam, elected in 2017.

After months of monster demonstrations (one of them reached 2 million participants according to the organizers, 1.44 million according to a study from the Hong Kong media Stand News, for 7 million inhabitants), it announces the permanent withdrawal of extradition bill on September 4, 2019.

But that is no longer enough for Joshua Wong and the protesters, who have since received new demands. The object of universal suffrage is, above all, put back on the table. From Taiwan, he calls the protesters to continue. “The people of Hong Kong will not stop until Hong Kong is a place of democracy and freedom,” he said.

However, the protest movement faltered before it was completely interrupted by the Covid-19 pandemic in early 2020.

2020: the National Security Act

To end the uprising, the new director of the Beijing Contact Office proposes to apply a national security law. It prohibits “treason, isolation, sedition and subversion”. More specifically, it punishes political views in support of independence or greater independence in the territory. Despite a resumption of the protests to counter it, it was introduced by Beijing in Hong Kong on June 30, 2020.

In danger, pro-democracy activists are now facing life in prison. Joshua Wong and his fighters ended the Demosisto party the same day. The party announced its dissolution a few hours later.

Nathan Law announced on July 2 that he had moved to continue acting abroad. Joshua Wong is still in Hong Kong.

On July 6, he called on the international community to stand in solidarity with Hong Kongers. He then came out of court, where he was arrested a little earlier for his role in the 2019 protests. Alongside him, Agnes Chow and Ivan Lam, his lifelong supporters.

Since June 30, France, Australia, the United Kingdom, the United States and Canada have threatened, if not already implemented, reprisals against Beijing.