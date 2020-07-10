“New American activists feel an urgency in every direction”

In this interview, Mathieu Magnaudeix, Mediapart correspondent in the United States and author of “Géneration Ocasio-Cortez” (Ed. La Découverte) talks about his meeting with the “new American activists”.

“Behind Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez there are people like her, but also many younger people who are already very engaged since the election of Donald Trump (2016, editor’s note),” explains Mathieu Magnaudeix, Mediapart correspondent in the United States. United.

“What they have in common is having lived through all the crises of their lives. For many, they were born around September 11, then they had the financial crisis. And since 2015, there was the” Black Lives Matter “movement against police violence, and then the election of Donald Trump , which for many of these people was a shock, “the journalist said. “And if you add to this the urgency of the climate crisis (…) that will affect their lives, well these people feel a sense of urgency in every direction, which today explains their commitment and their determination today in these movements.”

The Democratic Party’s rising star, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, plays a key role for these new activists, he explains: “This Latin American woman comes from a working-class area and carries within it a certain number of fights that interest young people – in line with LGBT movements, with The question of defending sexual and racial minorities … (…) (His) idea is to create a program that contains the most precarious and more oppressed in society to define a universal project, which is why it has a special resonating with the wishes of this generation. “