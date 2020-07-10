new demonstrations in Belgrade against crisis management, without incidents

Unhappy with the authorities’ handling of the health crisis, thousands of Serbs quietly protested in Belgrade on Thursday after two nights of violence and conflicts with the police.

Earlier, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic, on his way to Paris where he met Emmanuel Macron in the evening, had accused “criminal hooligans” of being responsible for this violence. “I promised you that we could protect peace and stability, despite the violent attacks of criminal hooligans that shock us all,” he said in the plane that took him to Paris.

The overwhelming majority of protesters protested Thursday evening and sat in the square in front of Parliament. Some had plaques. “Stay Seated” and “Vucic Dangerous Than Covid-19”, can be read on these.

Anger after the introduction of a curfew

A small group of young men, from right-wing movements, according to media on the scene, tried several times to provoke incidents with the police, without success. They were finally chased away by peaceful protesters.

In the evening, the Interior Minister said in a statement: “As all citizens can see, when no one attacks the police (…) the latter has no reason to intervene”.

On the night from Wednesday to Thursday, he condemned “pure violence” and reported ten police officers injured the day before. Medical sources, cited by the N1 TV channel, for their part, reported 19 police officers and 17 protesters injured.

The protests, which began on Tuesday, erupted following the president’s announcement of the reintroduction of total containment over the weekend to fight a pandemic revival.

The government officially announced on Thursday that it abandoned the idea of ​​containment, replaced by other restrictions: banning gatherings of more than 10 people – which corresponds to banning demonstrations -, reducing hours for bars, stores and other stores in Belgrade.

Serbia has more than 17,000 cases of people infected with Covid-19 and at least 340 people have died, according to official figures.

Citizens and journalists abused by the police

The dissatisfaction spread to several Serbian cities on Thursday: Novi Sad in the north, Nis in the south, Kragujevac in the center, and Cacak in the southwest and Bor in the east. The protesters accuse the authorities of favoring a second wave of the epidemic by quickly lifting the containment to be able to organize the June 21 election that largely won by the SNS.

Tuesday and Wednesday, the demonstrations gave rise to plenty. Citizens were beaten by the police, but also journalists, such as a Beta reporter who was beaten by the police after identifying themselves as belonging to the press.

The International Federation of Journalists (IFJ) said it was “extremely concerned about the violence against journalists during the protests”, in a statement, adding that “at least 14 attacks against journalists have taken place”.

Prior to his departure for Paris, Aleksandar Vucic estimated that the violence damaged Serbia’s brand image, at a time when negotiations for the normalization of its relations with Kosovo had to resume its former Albanian majority province, which declared its independence in 2008.

