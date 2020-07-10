OFFICIAL – Salomon Kalou character with Botafogo

The 34-year-old forward has announced that he will join the Brazilian Championship two days after he announced he left Hertha Berlin.

Welcome, Kalou! Craque marfinense é o novo jogador do BOTAFOGO! #PutFire ⭐🇨🇮 pic.twitter.com/xchDuigGTp – Botafogo FR (from 🏠) (@Botafogo) July 9, 2020

Kalou agora tem muito orgulho by looking Botafogo! 📝 #PutFire 🔥 pic.twitter.com/QcmWyf0a87 – Botafogo FR (from 🏠) (@Botafogo) July 9, 2020

The Brazilian club Botafogo has announced the signing of Ivorian striker Salomon Kalou, the former Chelsea player traveling to South America when he was free from any contract. The 34-year-old joined the Brazilian team two days after announcing his departure from the Bundesliga, from Hertha Berlin, after a period of six years over the Rhine after his stay in Lille. The Rio de Janeiro Club announced the news on their social networks.

Although no details have been revealed about his contract in terms of duration, the former Chelsea striker is expected to make his debut with men in Paulo Autuori when the Brazilian league returns in August. Botafogo had failed to reach an agreement for Yaya Toure, which Vasco da Gama’s presidential candidate Leven Siano has promised to sign. However, Kalou joins former Japanese international midfielder Keisuke Honda as his new club tries to fight for the title.

At the same time, the winner of the 2015 African Cup of Nations expressed their joy and said “Very proud to be in Botafogo”. Botafogo is one of the best clubs in Rio and the former Chelsea star is ready to add bite to their attack when football picks up in the country following a coronavirus pandemic. Carlos Augusto Montenegro, a member of the Brazilian club’s executive committee, referred to the veteran’s potential transfer in June.

“He already has the pre-contract, but he just asked for more detail in the contract that was sent to him,” Montenegro told SporTV. “I think it’s okay. And if no candidate for the Vasco presidency comes to his house, I think he can come. ” Before leaving the Olympic Stadium, Kalou was penalized for posting a video showing he disobeyed several security measures from the German Football League (DFL) upon returning to Hertha.

Kalou began his professional career at Feyenoord before moving to Chelsea after three seasons in the Eredivisie. In England he had a trophy-laden journey – he won the Champions League, a Premier League title, four FA Cups, one League Cup and Community Shield. Internationally, in his first 1-0 friendly win over Guinea on February 6, 2007, he went even further by scoring 28 times in 97 appearances for the elephants.