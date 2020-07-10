OM, Boudjellal puts McCourt ahead of his responsibilities

Mourad Boudjellal put pressure on Frank McCourt and said that if he does not want to sell, he must make OM shine.

Frank McCourt, the owner of OM, constantly repeats that his club is not for sale, while the offensive for potential buyers is becoming more and more pressing. The Middle East investors’ project would be ambitious and Mourad Boudjellal is still announcing it.

The former president of RC Toulon noted the denials made by the Olympian club about a possible transfer of power. But that does not mean he gives up. On the contrary, with his acolytes, he is always determined to settle on the side of the master and does everything to weaken the people in place.

“McCourt is guilty of Marseillais”

Thus, the rugby man did not fail to put pressure on the Marseille boss by reminding him that he is obliged to get his team to perform. “We will not put a gun to her head. It is his business. He may or may not sell. But if he does not sell, he has an obligation. When you own OM, you have an obligation to Marseillais. The obligation in particular to get results and offer a competitive team to Olympian supporters, which he obviously doesn’t think is possible given the current economies. “, he thundered. Not sure Marseille staff appreciate these observations.

Boudjellal also reiterated that businessmen whom he claims to be representative are willing to devote all necessary means to return noble letters to Marseille: “OM is a club that according to our information will be about 130 million in losses, he says. It is a sum that still scares. Our position is simple: here we are. They say that OM is not for sale, it is not my feeling. In any case, if OM is not for sale, players must be sold. There are no other solutions. And maybe many players. “