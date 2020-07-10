Real-Alaves (2-0), Benzema and Real Madrid on their way

Real Madrid consolidated their position as leaders of La Liga by having Alaves without much trouble. Benzema did again.

Real Madrid came a little closer to the title as champions of Spain this Friday by taking the three points at stake against Alaves. Despite the absence of several important elements, Merengues quietly defeated 17th place in the standings. Karim Benzema was the big guy in this match with two successful assistants.

The French striker again took responsibility in the attack and led his own to victory. In the 11th minute he did not shake when he had to convert a penalty after an opponent’s foul in the box. And in the 50th minute he was the one who served Marco Asensio for the criminal goal. The former Lyonnais was therefore overwhelming in Castilian’s success.

Benzema protrudes and is injured

With a little more success, Benzema could have even tripled in this part. Just before the break he came up against the last opposite bulwark on a close recovery (45th). A bis repetita in the 58’s, with a shot close to the ground but that Jimenez has deflected perfectly. Unconverted test but that did not disturb the French when he left his lawn. On the other hand, he was a little more embarrassed by a pain in his right thigh. When he joined the bench, he complained to the team doctors.

The population of Madrid was also reaped by Toni Kroos. The German sent a strike just above the crossbar on the 12th. And during the second period it was the Brazilian Rodrygo who failed to give a larger scale to his own victory (77th). Failures that the locals did not have to regret.

With this success, Real again have seven points ahead of their rival in Barcelona, ​​but with another game. Zidane’s team are just two wins away from making sure they return to the top of Spain.