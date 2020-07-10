Rudi Garcia: “An exciting way to travel”



Lyonnais coach Rudi Garcia gave his reaction to the Champions League draw.

“We love the Champions League”

Olympique Lyonnais will have a lot to do if it wants to continue its journey in the Champions League. Bianconeri will need to protect their progress with a goal against Juventus and if they succeed they will face the winner of the duel between Manchester City and Real Madrid. A hell of a program!

Qualifying for C1’s last square will therefore be very difficult for Gones to find. But the latter are not at all discouraged. On the contrary, they are highly motivated to succeed on a good course and create sensation. Rudi Garcia, their coach, assured him: “If we ever qualify, it’s a royal draw. It’s an incredible road to travel but oh so exciting. On paper, it is the Champions League that we love. We do not need further motivation to face Juventus already. But it’s even more beautiful to know that if we pass, we will play these teams. “

The Lyonnais coach now hopes that his training will increase in strength by the return shock to Bianconeri. “It makes sense to play the return to Turin even though it will be behind closed doors. This date suits us as we will have a full week of preparation for the League Cup final. That’s also why we want to play our last friendly match on August 24th. This also allows us to have a normal week to prepare for Paris ”, he said.

In its history, Olympique Lyonnais has only once reached the semi-finals of the continent’s queen event. That was 2009/2010. Will Rhodaniens be able to reproduce this show this year? The chance is less for Aouar and others, but not zero.