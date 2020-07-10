Seoul Mayor Park soon won dead, advanced suicide hypothesis

Seoul Mayor Park Won-soon, a presidential candidate in South Korea, was found dead hours after his daughter reported missing, police said on Friday. The thesis on suicide is taken up by the media, while the municipal council was targeted by allegations of sexual harassment.

Seoul Mayor Park Won-soona, long regarded as a potential presidential candidate in South Korea, was found dead on Friday, July 10, local media reported on suicide following allegations of a case of sexual harassment.

The city councilor, 64 years old and who in his youth had fought the military dictatorship then in place in his country, had left his home after leaving a message that made one think of “final words”, Thursday afternoon declared her daughter by report that she disappeared to the police. She added that her phone had been cut off and that he had been inaccessible for several hours.

South Korean news agency Yonhapa writes that “he was believed to have died”, but investigators pointed out that there were no traces of any handwritten words written on his hand to support such an assumption.

The only security, a complaint was lodged on Wednesday with the police against Park Won-soon by a former employee of the City Hall of the South Korean capital, without any additional official sources being known at the time.

The media believed that he was accused of behavior similar to the actions that emerged from the “#MeToo” movement, which often condemned the unpunished sexual abuse of power men.

The mayor’s lifeless body was discovered in the mountain on the northern outskirts of Seoul, hours after his daughter expressed concern to police, whose hundreds of officers participated in the search operations.

His remains were brought down during the early hours of Friday, AFP reporters said. She was then taken to a hospital.

Great ambitions

Park Won-Soond, an emblematic figure of the ruling Democratic Party (center left), has been a leader in South Korea’s capital since 2011, which has about ten million residents, nearly one-fifth of the country’s population.

Many saw him as a potential candidate for the 2022 presidential election in an attempt to succeed the current head of state, MoonJae-in.

Asked about this point by the AFP a few months ago, Park Won-son had not denied the ambitions assigned to him in this regard.

If the suicide hypothesis were confirmed, he would be the highest South Korean political official to have killed himself since former President Rohoo-hyun plunged from a cliff in 2009, after hearing allegations of corruption against his family members.

Park Won-soona was a protest student during the time of ChungHee’s dictatorship (assassinated in late 1979) in South Korea: for having participated in a rally against the military regime, he was dismissed from Seoul National University in 1975, at just a few weeks after joining the it and imprisoned for four months.

He then became a lawyer who was committed to the fight for respect for human rights and defended like many political activists in the 1980s and 1990s, while investing in charitable measures.

At the head of the South Korean capital, Park Won-soons has established a reputation as a hard worker and has been very demanding of its subordinates, some of whom would have even committed suicide because of the stress.

With AFP