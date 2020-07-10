strong tensions during the demonstration against President IBK

Busy public media, blocked bridges, fires on the road: the mobilization against Malian President Ibrahim Boubacar Keïta saw a sharp escalation on Friday during a new demonstration in Bamako.

“Enough is enough.” Several thousand Malaysians gathered on Friday, July 10, at the Place de l’Independance, in the center of Bamako, to demand the resignation of President Ibrahim Boubacar Keïta (IBK). Some supporters then occupied public media and blocked bridges, says AFP. Police in riot gear stormed a rally on Friday, removing hundreds of protesters by truck. At least one person was killed according to concordant sources that AFP contacted.

Tensions rose sharply for this third major rally, which was organized in two months in the capital. At the origin of this mobilization: the coalition of the movement on June 5, consisting of religious leaders, politicians and civil society.

“We do not want this diet anymore”

“The President of the Republic is disappointed with his last speech,” Nouhoun Sarr, an official of the protest movement, told AFP. “We no longer want this regime,” said one protester, Sy Kadiatou Sow.

Opponents have occupied the court in ORTM’s public radio and TV after the demonstration. Other protesters blocked two of the city’s three bridges, AFP reporters stated. Barricades were also erected on one of these bridges when cars were forced to divert traffic.

On Wednesday evening, President Keïta tried in vain for a fresh gesture, which paved the way for a review of the constitutional court’s reversal of the results of about thirty results of the March-April legislative elections, considered to trigger the current political crisis.

IBK has suggested that a newly formed court could review this decision, which has been favored by a dozen members of its majority, starting with the one who would then be elected president of parliament.

Mahmoud Dicko, very influential

The June 5 movement demands the dissolution of parliament, the formation of a transitional government to be appointed by the Prime Minister and the replacement of the nine members of the Constitutional Court, accused of collaborating with the authorities.

The coalition, whose main figure is Imam Mahmoud Dicko, known for being very influential, has led this sling against the president who is supported by the international community in his anti-jihadist struggle since his first election in 2013.

This dispute raises fears for Mali’s partners for a further destabilization of a country already confronted since 2012 with jihadist attacks, which have been mixed for five years with violence between the Community.

With AFP