The Netherlands takes legal action before the ECHR against Russia

The Dutch government announced on Friday that it will initiate legal action at the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) against Russia “for its role in the destruction of flight MH17”, shot in 2014 above ‘Ukraine.

“Providing justice to the 298 victims of the explosion at volMH17 is and will remain the government’s highest priority,” Dutch Foreign Minister Stef Blok said in a statement. “By taking this step today (…) we are approaching this goal,” he added.

“Maximum support” for relatives of the victims

According to the Minister, this decision is aimed specifically at offering “maximum support” to the victims’ relatives. In November 2018, relatives of 65 Dutchmen who died in the explosion against Russia exploded before the ECHR and asked Moscow to “acknowledge responsibility” for the disaster.

Malaysian airlines Boeing 777, departing from Amsterdam to Kuala Lumpur on July 17, 2014, was shot down during the flight by a Soviet-designed BUK surface-to-air missile over the area of ​​armed conflict with pro-Russian separatists. in eastern Ukraine. The 298 people on board, including 196 Dutch, were killed.

The Netherlands has openly accused Russia of the deaths of its citizens. Moscow, for its part, has always refused to deny any involvement in the crash and has blamed Kiev.

In December 2018, the Dutch government had warned that it was planning to take legal action against Russia in this case, as talks between the two countries are at an impasse.

However, the Netherlands continues to “attach importance to the continuation of meetings with Russia”, with the aim of “finding a solution that does justice to the enormous suffering and damage caused” by the tragedy, the ministry said. Foreign issues.

Dutch justice launched the trial in March against four suspects, three Russians and one Ukrainian, accused of causing the crash.

