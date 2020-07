The Malian protest reached a notch on Friday. At least one person is dead and 20 injured. Tensions have escalated in the political crisis that Mali has been going through for over a month. A new manifestation of the opposition to power. The published television had to interrupt its programs. The protesters are once again demanding the resignation of President Ibrahim Boubacar KÉÏTA. And a report on Métis’ colonization children in Côte d’Ivoire.