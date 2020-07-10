The team for the movie “Tout simply noir” in Légendes Urbaines! (1/2)

While “Légendesurbaines” invites you to certain scenes of “Tout Noir”, the team for the film’s summer event, which was released in the theater on the 8th with us for two special shows. At a time when several countries in the world are crossed by a wave of anti-racist mobilization, “simply black” resonates with the news. This film paints with humor and relevance the portrait of a diverse black identity and of a France rich in all its differences.

In the first part, together with the two writers’ directors, Jean-Pascal Zadi and John Wax, Juliette Fievet receives Fary and Ahmed Sylla, then Melha Bedia and Vikash Dhorasoo. In the second part, starting on Saturday 18 July, Juliette Fievet will receive Kareen Guiock, Lucien Jean Baptiste and Sam’s.