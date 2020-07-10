Turkish justice gives the green light for the conversion of Hagia Sophia into a mosque

The Turkish government paved the way for the conversion of the former Hagia Sophia in Istanbul into a mosque on Friday by suspending a government decree from 1934 that turned the building into a museum. A continued decision by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and several conservative associations.

The Turkish government decided. The former Hagia Sophia in Istanbul, transformed into a museum by the government decree issued in 1934 under Mustafa Kemal, can become a mosque. The decision of the Prime Minister, the Supreme Administrative Court of Turkey, repeals this decree and will allow the authorities to restore the building to its status.

Several associations asked for it to be converted into a mosque. They are supported by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, a nostalgic for the Ottoman Empire who today seeks to rally conservative voters and has made this transformation a voting promise. Following the decision, the Turkish chief announced the opening of the former Hagia Sophia in Istanbul for Muslim prayers.





But the project raises concerns for several countries such as the United States, Greece or Russia. According to Tass News Agency, the Russian Orthodox Church has said it regrets that “millions of Christians” have not been heard and believes that this decision could “further increase the divisions”.

Meanwhile, the Greek government called the decision of the Turkish court “provocation to the civilized world.” “The nationalism that President Erdogan showed takes his country back six centuries,” the minister said in a statement. Greek culture, Lina Mendoni.





Built in VIecentury by the Byzantines who crowned their emperors there, Hagia Sophia is a UNESCO World Heritage Site and one of the biggest tourist attractions in Istanbul.

It was the Byzantine emperor Justinian who started his construction in 532 in the city then called Constantinople. He commissioned the architects Isidore de Milet and Anthémius de Tralles: to build the world’s largest Christian building. Nothing is too beautiful for it: one hundred Hellenistic columns from the Temple of Artemis in Ephesus, green marble from Thessaly, white marble from Marmara, pink marble from Synada, yellow marble from Africa, black marble from the Pyrenees, black stones from the Bosphorus region …

Today, Sainte-Sophie is still a museum visited by millions of tourists every year. Last year, it was even the most visited tourist attraction in Turkey, with 3.8 million people.

Nevertheless, Hagia Sophia has been the scene of several activities linked to Islam in recent years. Since Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s arrival in power in 2003, these have been multiplied within Hagia Sophia, with special sessions for reading the Qur’an or collective prayers in the square in front of the monument. In 2018, President Erdogan himself read a verse from the Koran there.

Since 2005, associations have repeatedly contacted the courts to demand a return to mosque status.

