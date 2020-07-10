VIDEO – 5 things to know about Atalanta

Atalanta Bergamo becomes PSG’s next opponent in the Champions League. Here is everything you need to know about this education.

In the quarterfinals of C1, PSG will be measured at Atalanta Bergamo next August. The French champions could have fallen on a tougher opponent, but they would also be wrong to take the Lombards from the heights. The Gasperini team has weapons to create problems for the Thomas Tuchel team. And it proves it for several weeks in Serie A, by hanging the cadres for this championship. Here is everything you need to know about this attractive transalpine workout.