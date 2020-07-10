Zlatan intends to leave AC Milan: “Ibrahimovic is not a player in the Europa League!”

The Swedish star said his stay in Milan ended with the club not being at the level it wanted to be.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic doubts he will stay in AC Milan if the situation does not change, while insisting that neither he nor the Serie A club will compete in the Europa League. Ibrahimovic returned to Milan – where he previously won Scudetto in 2011 – as a free agent in January after leaving MLS, the LA Galaxy, but there are doubts about his future beyond the 2019-2020 season. The 38-year-old has scored six goals since returning to Milan, which helped Rossoneri – seven times Champions League winners – qualify for the Europa League.

AC Milan are seventh and only two points behind Napoli, the Italian cup winner, and seven behind AS Roma after 31 league matches after dominating Juventus 4-2 on Tuesday. Despite Milan’s resurgence, coach Stefano Pioli should be replaced by German Ralf Rangnick, who has been tipped to combine this role with that of sports director, currently occupied by club legend Paolo Maldini.

In the midst of the uncertainty and the announced report by General Manager Ivan Gazidis on the arrival of Rangnick, the former Manchester United player, Paris Saint-Germain and FC Barcelona, ​​Zlatan Ibrahimovic gave a warning. “INBH plays to win something or he stays at home“Ibrahimovic told Sportweek magazine La Gazzetta dello Sport in an interview that will be published on Saturday.

“Who is Rangnick?”

“They told me it was too easy to go back to America, so I came back to Milan. I’m here with passion, because I play essentially free … Then, this situation, Covid stopped everything and I thought, maybe it’s something trying to tell me I would retire … luckily we got back to the field. My calf hurt, but after two days I was ready to return to the team. Ibra is so. But they told me to take time “, the Swede added.

“Ibra was born to play football and is still best at playing football. We will see how I feel in two months. We will also see what happens to the club. If that is the situation, to be honest, it is is unlikely to see me in Milan next season. Ibra is not a Europa League player and Milan is not a Europa League club “, ended the attacker passing through PSG.

When asked about an obvious confrontation with Gazidis before the Italian Cup semi-final, Ibrahimovic said: “I spoke for myself and for the team. I needed to have explanations about the future, mine and Milan. I said it wasn’t the great Milan I have known, it is true, but we have to do our best, even in this Ibra is there, Ibra takes care of it, I have to be there or you lose the fans“.

“I don’t know if there will be another club after Milan, I never like to close doors for opportunities. I’ll just go to a place where I have some control, not where words are worth nothing. I always have too much passion for what i do “, the Swede added. Pioli did not replace Marco Giampaolo until October and when he allowed the results to improve, former RB Leipzig coach Rangnick would have agreed to take over 2020-2021. “Who is Rangnick? I don’t even know who he is, “ concluded Ibrahimovic.