60 years ago, Katanga’s solution threw the country into chaos

The declaration of independence in the rich mining region of Katanga 60 years ago threw Congo into chaos. Its basements, rich in natural resources, are today mainly used by Chinese companies.

On July 11, 1960, separatist leader Moïse Tshombe Katanga declared independence from Elisabethville, now Lubumbashi. A solution that constituted the just independent Congo in a bloody civil war against the background of the Cold War.

The separatist government in Katanga is funded by the Haut-Katanga mining association, a Belgian company that feared Congolese independence, which was announced on June 30.

In January 1961, near Elisabethville, Katangese officials and their Belgian advisers took part in the assassination of former Prime Minister Patrice Lumumba, who was considered too progressive and too close to the Soviet Union.

The great powers are following closely the capture of Katanga, whose uranium was used to drop the atomic bombs on Nagasaki and Hiroshima in 1945, according to Belgian specialists.

The Civil War gained an international dimension with the Blue Helmets’ intervention against the Katangese.

The mystery of Dag Hammarskjöld’s death

Media around the world turn to Katanga after the death of UN Secretary-General Dag Hammarskjöld in a plane crash on September 18, 1961, as it approached Ndola in neighboring northern Rhodesia (now Zambia). The Swedish diplomat met Moses Tshombe there.

The thesis on the simple accident has only been ruled out very recently, in favor of any “external attack or threat” that causes the crash, according to a report to the UN Secretary-General 2017.

Who killed Mr. Hammarskjold? Pro-Katangese foreign mercenaries, opponents of the UN, according to a study published in 2019 in France (“They killed Mister H – The plot of French mercenaries against the UN”, by Maurin Picard).

Equally tragic was the fate of Moses Tshombe, who went into exile in Spain when the UN ended Katanga’s isolation in January 1963.

Back in Congo, Moïse Tshombe experienced a brief return to grace thanks to the Prime Minister’s post.

He was dismissed shortly before the coup d’état on November 24, 1965, by the future marshal Mobutu (1965-1997). The Katangians returned in exile in Franco’s Spain, where he was sentenced to death in absentia by Mobutu for subversive activities.

In 1967, he fell into a trap set by a French accused, probably in pay for Mobutu’s services. His plane was hijacked across the Balearic Islands to Algeria, where he died in 1969.

Katanga, who troubles “pax Mobutu”, refuses to speak powder in 1978, when separatist rebels seize the mining town of Kolwezi where they kill Congolese and occupiers.

“They mainly attacked the French, whom they accused of being mercenaries,” recalls one Belgian, Willem Boulanger.

Mobutu mobilizes its foreign supporters and France sends its paratroopers from the foreign legion to stop the uprising.

Battle of Kolwezi

The end to the legend of the French army left the battle of Kolwezi more than a thousand dead, including 120 to 170 European civilians, five legionaries and a Belgian paratrooper, as well as about 250 rebels.

The last nostalgic from Tshombe takes up arms every now and then. In March 2013, nearly 250 fighters from the “Kata Katanga” movement (detached Katanga) challenged the security forces in Lubumbashi (about 30 dead), before going … to the UN.

Katanga, like Spain, was divided into four provinces in 2015.

In the 2000s, China negotiated preferential access to its mineral resources with the Democratic Republic of Congo in exchange for infrastructure. 90% of Katangese cobalt and copper are exported to China.

Chinese companies have control over the region’s cellars. In 2017, one of them, China Molybdenum, invested $ 2.6 billion in the opening of Tenke and Fungurume (TFM, copper and cobalt) between Lubumbashi and Kolwezi.

But like the rest of the country, most of the katanges live in misery.

The authorities in Katanga have not planned any anniversary this Saturday. They announced a containment of Lubumbashi, not for fear of returning separatists, but to fight the Covid-19 pandemic.

With AFP