Bamako in shock as a result of the attacks on symbols of power

The capital of Mali woke up on Saturday with the scars of unrest near insurgency, which punctured the big mobilization day against President Ibrahim Boubacar Keïta. At least two people died in clashes and several public buildings were damaged.

Fasting and dialogue on the part of the Malian president demand that the mobilization continue among those demanding his resignation. The positions are frozen, Saturday, July 11, the day after the almost rebellious unrest that Bamako carried the stigma when he woke up.

At least two people were killed and dozens injured in clashes, while several public buildings, as symbolic as the parliament or seat of national television, were damaged.

These events of unpredictable mornings increase the volatility of a situation that alarms the Allied Mali, worried about a more destabilizing element in a country facing jihadism and a series of major challenges, in a region itself plagued.

Security is maintained “without weakness”

President Ibrahim Boubacar Keïta said Friday night that he would maintain security “without any weakness”, but he was also ready to do everything “in (his) power to appease the situation”.

Since the crisis began a few weeks ago, none of its violations have provoked the protest, which on the contrary took its most violent turn on Friday.

The fragile coalition of religious leaders and personalities from the political world and civil society, leading the movement, called on the Malians in a statement “to maintain and strengthen this mobilization until the goal is reached which is and remains the president’s resignation”.

This so-called June 5 movement should clarify its intentions at a press conference scheduled for Saturday afternoon. It is likely to take place without the arrest of two of the most important leaders, Issa Kaou Djim and Clément Dembélé, on Friday night, according to the coalition.

The siege of the national TV went away

As announced in advance, some leaders explicitly signaled “civil disobedience” on Friday, after thousands of people gathered and demanded the resignation of the head of state.

The crowds then attacked the National Assembly and looted and looted offices. They also attacked the headquarters of the national television station, which suspended its programs.

“The material damage is significant here: six burned-out vehicles, seven vehicles with broken windows. The stolen archive scanning unit (when it was) damaged a new unit, the news server and other units,” said Director General of Radio and TV Salif Sanogo on Saturday.

Power symbols directed by the opposition

Members of the security forces opened fire to clear the congregation and radio and television.

The collisions left two dead and more than 70 injured, including several serious, according to a new official hospital report.

Television has since resumed the broadcast. Dozens of security forces were in his yard on Saturday.

The congregation had also been evacuated from all protesters, Saturday morning. But the capital, relatively untouched by violence of a different kind that also mourns Mali north or center, showed, Saturday morning, the stigma of this almost rebellious wave.

The roads were covered with stones and strewn with remains of roadblocks erected the day before by the protesters, as well as the charred carcasses in the protection of the traffic police.

Third event since June

Occupied late at night, two of the three bridges connecting the two main sections across the Niger River were liberated, crucial traffic axes. But the debris of the demonstration caused the watercourse of the martyr jetty.

Demonstrations have been reported in other cities across the country.

It was the third demonstration since June at the talks of this coalition that channels a diversity of discontent in one of the poorest countries in the world: against security destruction and the inability to deal with it after years of violence, the economic downturn, the failure of government services or widespread discrediting of institutions suspected of corruption

The March-April parliamentary elections and the invalidation of about thirty results from the Constitutional Court, accused of collusion with the authorities, are said to have crystallized anger.

“The events in Bamako are worrying,” tweeted the US special envoy for the Sahel, Peter Pham, “any additional constitutional change by the government is in question.”

