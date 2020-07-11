Barça – For fonts, Messi will keep in touch with the club’s DNA again

Victor Font, the candidate for the presidency of Barça, believes that the club should offer Leo Messi the framework that had allowed him to win earlier.

The January 2021 transfer market will offer an important indicator of whether Lionel Messi really wants to leave FC Barcelona, ​​said Victor Font, presidential candidate for the Catalan club, who necessarily hopes that Pulga remains the champion in playing the current Real Madrid dolphin.

Barça former sees Leo Messi “pushing forward to 2025”

In the current case, the Ballon d’Or would have ended talks on a possible extension, against a background where FC Barcelona are about to lose their title Champion of Spain, and the controversy surrounding teams led by Quique Setién is becoming more and more pressing.

“In January, Leo is free to negotiate with any club”

As a result, a desire to leave the club increased, with Manchester City and Inter once again being offered as possible landing places for the Argentine. Still, many believe that there will be a compromise and that this will enable the man in a single club to remain in his current environment. Victor Font is one of those who hope to get the chance to work with number 10 in FC Barcelona, ​​the one who has let the club write history in recent years.

“We have no direct information on the case”Fonts told Ole about Messi’s rumors. “The club, for its part, said it was not conscious of the player’s decision to freeze negotiations for the extension of his contract. We will soon know what is true in all this because in January, Leo will be free to negotiate with any club and therefore, an agreement between Barça and the player would have been concluded before that date. ”

“There will always be teams interested in Leo”

“It is important to understand that the driving force behind Messi is to play the best football possible, win titles and make the fans happy. Leo and his family have lived happily in Barcelona for many years and I honestly see it far from wanting to generate or Messi arrived in Barça 20 years ago, when he was 13 years old, and neither I nor any Barcelona player can imagine Leo playing with a tunic other than Barcelona “, he added.

“Setién is very nice, but he doesn’t have the level”

“He’s been a clubman and Barça and Messi need to know how to go together. There will always be teams interested in Leo but the key is, and always will be, that he likes to play here (…) There is something very more important than the contract: the sports project we are building for Barça (…) The future Barca project must have these professionals who know the style that brought Barca to the top of world football, I’m sure it’s much more important for someone who Leo than the type of contract “, in Victor Font. To reconnect to DNA from the great Barça, it would not be a pleasure except for Lionel Messi …