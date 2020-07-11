Brighton – Manchester City (0-5), Sterling and City defeat Brighton

Manchester City did not go into detail on Saturday when it moved to Brighton (5-0). Sterling tripled.

A sterling in a state of grace

Manchester City hit hard this Saturday during a visit to the poorly ranked Brighton (15). Due to their recent results, the Guardiola team completely outperformed their opponent for the day and a certain Raheem Sterling took the chance to improve his personal stats.

The English international became very inspired during this part and managed to register a hat-trick. His first performance occurred on the 21st pass from Gabriel Jesus. A clear shot that left no chance for the last opposite bulbarket. In the 53rd, he did it again by converting a pass from Riyad Mahrez. Finally on the 81st, he had the honor of closing the score. A goal for the head completely involuntarily at the end of a duel with the back at Seagulls (Webster). With this hat-trick, ex-Reds Sergio Aguero violates as the team’s best director this season (17 against 16 farmers). The last to achieve such an achievement in City was the Ivorian Yaya Touré six years ago.

Sterling went on the water during this match, but other citizens also had the benefit of shaking the nets. Gabriel Jesus was rewarded for his energy removal and his many efforts for his partners, with a near victorious recovery (44th) following a service from Rodri. Finally, Bernardo Silva also participated in the festival, with a coverage in two stages in the area (56th).

On Eastland’s side, there was actually only one unlucky one at the end of the meeting, in this case Riyad Mahrez. Algeria missed two clear chances in front of opposing goals (38th and 77th) and did not fail to weigh the mark in favor of their team.

By winning this Saturday, Manchester City will definitely secure second place in the general classification. Pep Guardiola’s men therefore end up as vice champions in England, and already have more than 100 goals on their counter (101). Given that it is still possible to garnish the club museum with two cups, the Sky Blues season is certainly anything but missed.