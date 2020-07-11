conservative and liberal neck and neck

Investigations put shoulder to shoulder with Liberal opposition candidate Rafal Trzaskowski with outgoing Conservative President Andrzej Duda as the second round of presidential elections in Poland wakes up on Sunday.

Liberal candidate Rafal Trzaskowskip was able to defeat incumbent Conservative President Andrzej Duda in the second round of Poland’s presidential election on Sunday, according to two final votes published on July 10.

However, a third poll estimates that the head of state could win 53% of the vote, against 47% for the mayor of Warsaw. Most analysts believe it is too early to say, with voter mobilization being a key factor.

With the support of the main opposition party Civic Platform (PO), RafalTrzaskowskia got land with voters who feared that the victory rival would help the ruling party Law and Justice (PiS) move from earlier in controversial reforms, especially in the legal sector, criticized by the European Union (EU) ).

Support for the outgoing president, for his part, believes that it provides a better guarantee of retaining a whole series of benefits.

The election, originally scheduled for May 10, was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic, and before the launch, AndrzejDuda was the undisputed favorite of the election. But the entry into the game for the mayor of Warsaw, the liberal Rafal Trzaskowski, has since changed the game.

In the first round, organized on June 28, the president received the support of 43.5% of Poles, while the mayor of Warsaw received the support of 30.5% of voters. The latter, who has the advantage in cities, relies heavily on the transfer of votes in the first round.

