England – World Champion Jack Charlton Dies

The former Three Lions defender died on Friday at the age of 85 after a long illness.

Jack Charlton, winner of the 1966 World Cup in England and the legend of Leeds United, died at the age of 85.

Charlton’s family released a statement on Saturday morning confirming the news: “Jack died peacefully on Friday, July 10 at the age of 85. He was at home in Northumberland, with his family by his side.

“Apart from being a friend to many, he was a much admired husband, father, grandfather and grandfather. We can not express how proud we are of the extraordinary life he has led and the pleasure he has given so many people in different countries. and from all walks of life.

“His loss will leave a big void in our lives, but we are grateful that we have lived a life full of happy memories.”

Charlton were part of the Three Lions team that lifted the Jules Rimet Trophy after the famous 4-2 victory over West Germany at Wembley in 1966. The former central defender took part in all matches of competition with England and collected a total of 35 selections for his country before he hangs up the cramps.

On the club side, Charlton have made a record 773 appearances for Leeds in a 23-year career and established themselves as one of the greatest central defenders in the history of English football.

He also enjoyed significant management success and oversaw two World Cup campaigns with Ireland between 1986 and 1996, while spending stays in Middlesbrough, Sheffield Wednesday and Newcastle.

Leeds posted a video about tribute to Charlton’s life on his social media, with the caption: “Rest in peace, Jack”.