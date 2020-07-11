In Hong Kong, the opposition has its primaries in the shadow of the new security law

Determined to take part in the September parliamentary elections, the Hong Kong opposition holds its primaries this weekend, despite the threat of new national security legislation introduced by Beijing.

The Hong Kong opposition installed polling stations on Saturday, July 11, in order to select the Democratic candidates who will run in the September general election.

The organization of these primary traffickers comes less than two weeks after China introduced new national security legislation in Hong Kong. The content of this controversial law aims to suppress subversion, isolation, terrorism and cooperation with foreign forces. It is intended to be a response to the unprecedented protest movement since 1997 that emerged a year ago.

Police raided the office of independent investigator Robert Chung on Friday, whose Hong Kong Institute for Public Opinion Research (HKPORI) is helping to organize the election, raising concerns among activists about voting.

Although the primaries only concern the opposition camp, specialists believe that their results can be used as a test to measure resistance to the new law.

