Jorge Jesus expected at Benfica Lisbon

Famous Portuguese coach Jorge Jesus is tipped to find his former club in Benfica Lisbon.

Five years after leaving it, Jorge Jesus is on his way to find Benfica Lisbon. According to, everything is tied so that the famous technician finds the Eagles and begins a new chapter at the Estadio De La Luz.

After several days of negotiations, Jorge Jesus gave his assent to the Benfiquist officials. He agrees with the personal terms of his engagement, and there are only a few small details to resolve. At age 65, the Lusitanian coach would therefore be ready to give up his duties at the side of Flamengo, the club he led as the Copa Libertadores last autumn.

A few days ago, Benfica separated from their coach Bruno Lage after a series of poor results. The main club is losing the title to FC Porto. Verissimo was appointed to the technical bar, but only temporarily.

For this position, Benfica also examined two other techniques, but without getting a favorable response, in this case Mauricio Pochettino and Paulo Sousa. The duo politely declined and felt that the project was not in line with personal ambitions.