Juve – Sarri: “Atalanta is like going to the dentist”

The Bianconero coach echoed Pep Guardiola’s statement about Dea: it’s a team that gets its opponents hit.
“This is an important moment during the season. Atalanta are not a surprise. They played really well during the season. Especially outside”said the former Chelsea coach at a press conference.
“It’s a long time since Atalanta have become a tough opponent for everyone. Pep Guardiola gave the best description of them (last autumn, after playing against Gasperini’s formation in C1). Like going to the dentist. You can do well but you will to feel the pain. It’s a very difficult team to face. “
With seven points ahead of Lazio and nine over Bergamo, Bianconeri would undoubtedly come closer to a ninth crown in a row in the event of a victory. And would erase some surprising defeat against Milan this week.