Juventus – Atalanta (2-2), Cristiano Ronaldo steals the victory

Author of a double penalty, Cristiano Ronaldo prevented Atalanta from offering a prestigious success against his Juve (2-2).

The future opponent of the PSG in the Champions League was close to hitting a huge blow this Sunday by divesting Juventus in Serie A. This hurry escaped from Lombards towards the end and because of Cristiano Ronaldo, double scorer in penalty.

The Lombards therefore believed that they could put an eighth success in a row in the league. And it had not been undeserved. They dominated the Old Lady, which few teams have done this season in Italy. The Gasperini team won and within a few minutes it could have had a prestigious victory. When Ukrainian Malinovskiy found the error on the 81st, Nerazzurri even believed the three points in the bag. Unfortunately for them, the benefit could not be maintained until the end.

Atalanta may feel upset

It has been seven months since the old lady was kept at home, but this admitted move has the taste of a victory for the Piedmontese. The equalization of Cristiano Ronaldo in the 90’s was oh so precious. Precious and also controversial, at the hand of Luis Muriel who caused the punishment was doubtful to say the least.

It was the second time that Ronaldo leveled in this match by making the difference from the white surface. He had already done so in the 55th minute, when his training had been completed for more than half an hour. Duvan Zapata had launched his team on the right track and became the third Atalanta player to reach 15 goals this season.

The first Juve player to score 28 goals or more in a Serie A practice since the legendary Omar Sivori, Ronaldo therefore saved his family from defeat. Thanks to him, his team is always nine points ahead of today’s opponents and eight points above Lazio. Scudetto reaches out to him. But this Sunday, the praise and the bearers rather go to Dea, on the way to offer the leader’s scalp. Already warned before this meeting, PSG is now even more.